Zimbabwe vs Australia T20-Tri series Match 3: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Zimbabwe and Australia

Although Zimbabwe lost to Pakistan in the first T20 match, they will look to give a tough challenge to Australia in the second match today. Australia and Zimbabwe will play against each other in the third match of Zimbabwe Tri Series 2018 in Harare Sports Club in Harare city.

Zimbabwe is considerably the weakest team in the series, however, they have the home advantage which they can use in their favour. They lost to Pakistan in the first match by 74 runs, but now will look to outclass Australia who are on a weak position due to absence of crucial players like Steve Smith and David Warner. Australian side is also playing with a new captain, coach and opening batting order and this can help Zimbabwe to have an upper hand over them.

Here are the possible players who can be part of Zimbabwe team today.

Hamilton Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Peter Moor, Chamu Chibhabha, Cephas Zhuwao, John Nyumbu, Malcolm Waller, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta, Solomon Mire.

Australia are trying to overcome the severe defeat they faced against England in the previous series, and will also look to better their rankings in T20 format. The team has suffered a lot after the exclusion of skipper Steve Smith and David Warner, who are facing ban due to ball tampering charges. Australia have emerged strong in this series with victory over Pakistan by 9 wickets in the previous match, and now they will look to defeat Zimbabwe too.

Here are the possible players who can be part of Australian team today.

Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake.