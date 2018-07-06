Zimbabwe vs Australia 6th T20I Tri-Series: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Zimbabwe and Australia

After losing last match against Pakistan, Australia is now up against host Zimbabwe. Against Pakistan, soon after skipper Aaron Finch got out, the rest of the team ran out of fuel and failed to generate any power and collapsed miserably. But up against Zimbabwe, Australia the opportunity to address the issues with their batting. Entering this series in a state of quandary, Australia have done their bit to put behind some of the past misfortunes. Here we see the probable dream XI for Australia

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake

Host Zimbabwe who lost their five best T20 players due to the financial crisis tried different combinations but it didn’t help them achieve the desired results. Elton Chigumbura hasn’t had a great series so far. And there’s a possibility of Donald Tiripano getting a game. The game against Australia is a matter of pride for the African hosts. Here are the probable dream XI for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe: Solomon Mire, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza (c), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor (w), Elton Chigumbura/Ryan Burl/Chamu Chibhabha, Malcolm Waller, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani/Donald Tiripano