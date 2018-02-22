Zidane wants to stay with Real Madrid

Madrid : Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane sought to quash media speculation about his future by stating emphatically that he wants to remain with the club.

“I’m not tired,” the Frenchman said a week after another pre-match press conference where he described Real Madrid as the most exhausting club to manage.

It has been a difficult season for the Blancos, who are out of contention for the La Liga title and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey, though their bid to win the Champions League a third consecutive time remains alive.

“Sometimes, responding (to questions) there are some doubts, but at the end, I’ll continue until I get tired of this job,” Zidane said.