Yuvraj Singh’s 300th ODI: 10 greatest knocks of the legend

Tomorrow, sixer King of Cricket, Yuvraj Singh is all set to play his 300th One Day International against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Yuvraj has always been entertaining his fans with spectacular innings. His power-hitting shots and never losing hope spirit is a treat to watch for everyone. Despite being a good player, the 35-year-old faced the trauma of cancer due to which he had to stay away from cricket for around 3 years. But, Yuvi is a fighter, and as he gets set for his 300th ODI, we look back at 10 of his greatest innings

Yuvraj Singh’s Best Innings 01 Yuvi’s very first spectacular inning was against Australia in 2000’s ICC Knockout Trophy in which he scored 84 runs. Australians would never forget this innings, wouldn’t they?

02 Like Australians, England player will also not forget Yuvi, when he scored match-winning 69 runs in the 2002 NatWest series final.

03 Yuvi didn’t spare West Indies as well. In 2005, blaster Yuvraj scored 110 runs against Caribbean brigade at Premdasa Stadium, Colombo.



04 In 2006, Pakistan witnessed Yuvraj’s terrific batting on their hometown Karachi. In that match, Yuvi scored 107 runs in just 93 balls.

05 In 2008, again Yuvi badly smashed British bowlers and fielders and scored 118 runs and made India’s victory possible

06 In the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup quarter-final, Yuvraj smashed Kangaroos by scoring quick 57 runs and helped India to qualify for the semis.

07 In the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvi again attacked Aussies and smashed them all over, by scoring 70 runs in just 30 balls.

08 Again, in 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvi created history against England’s match. He not only scored 58 runs in 16 balls but also hit 6 sixes in a row, which made him the sixer king of cricket.

09 In 2005, Yuvi targeted South Africa and gives his best in the match by scoring 103 runs in 122 balls.

10 In 2017, Yuvi again gave his ‘bestest’ performance against England and scored 150 runs in just 127 balls. This is Yuvraj Singh’s highest score of his ODI career.