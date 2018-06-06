Yuvraj Singh: Kids always need a little bit of magic

Mumba: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor, added a “little bit of magic” to the life of a few children who are battling with cancer. Nickelodeon hosted a special screening of their new show “Rudra – Boom Chik Chik Boom” for the children of Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation here on Wednesday.

“Kids always need a little bit of magic and fun in their lives. It was indeed a delight to watch the kids enjoy themselves so much. Rudra truly felt magical,” Singh said in a statement.

“I’m sure just like today, Rudra will definitely succeed in adding magic to the life of children across the country.”