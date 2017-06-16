Yuvraj Singh 300 Not out: Sachin Tendulkar’s post should make Yuvi’s day

Yuvraj Singh appeared in his 300th ODI match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. Wished poured in from all corners for the veteran left-handed batsman who has been a crucial part of Indian batting line-up in limited-overs cricket. In a career which has witnessed plenty of ups and downs, the southpaw has fought against all odds to continue making his countrymen proud with his sublime performances.

On Thursday, the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag congratulated Yuvraj on reaching the milestone. Sachin Tendulkar, who is known to share a great camaraderie with the Punjab batsman, wished him a day late, but his Instagram post once again proved the kind of bonhomie the two share with each other.

The Master Blaster posted a photograph with Yuvraj with a message that read, “If there’s one word that personifies @yuvisofficial, it’s resilience and he embodies this spirit like nobody else. His return to the team after numerous challenges is legendary, still, makes me feel emotional about the many hurdles he has faced to get to the 300th match of his life. His career has been replete with ups and downs, but Yuvi has always addressed each stage of his life with his signature ‘never say die attitude’ and complete poise. I am sure he will bring more laurels to India with his abilities to take the game away from the opposition.”

Meanwhile, Indian’s performance at the semi-final match against Bangladesh on Thursday was one of best matches the country has played. Besides Team India’s win, it was Yuvraj Singh who got more than one reasons to be happy with him becoming the only fifth Indian players to feature in 300 ODI international matches. But it was Yuvi’s doppelganger who grabbed all the attention. While Yuvraj didn’t bat or ball in India vs Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday something off-field has garnered eyeballs.

A tweet posted yesterday by the BCCI shows Yuvraj Singh posing with his doppelganger. Captioned ‘YUVSTRONG12 X 2’, the pic shows Yuvraj posing with a fan who also wore the Indian jersey and sported a beard. The resemblance between the two is uncanny.