Yuki sets up clash with Milos Raonic 

New Delhi : India’s top singles player Yuki Bhambri today qualified for the ATP 500 Fever-Tree Championships after beating America’s Taylor Fritz in the second and final qualifying round in London and has been drawn to meet Stuttgart Open finalist Milos Raonic.

Yuki, seeded fifth in the Qualifiers, ended the hopes of the American third seed and world number 67 with a 6-4 6-2 victory in one hour and 10 minutes. Yuki lost his serve twice but broke his rival five times.