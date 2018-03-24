Yuki cruises to round 2

Yuki Bhambri continued his impressive run, beating Bosnia’s Mirza Basic in straight sets in the first round of the Miami Masters, here.

Yuki defeated Basic 7-5 6-3 at the Crandon Park Tennis Center here. It was the second meeting between the 25-year-old Indian and the world number 75 Basic, who had beaten Yuki in 2016.

The Indian Davis Cupper will now face world number 11 and eighth seed American Jack Sock in the next round. This will be the first meeting between the two.

Yuki, ranked 107 had qualified for the ATP 1000 series main draw with a 7-5 6-2 win over Sweden’s Elias Ymer in the second and final qualifying round.

Yuki, of late, has created excellent results against top players as he registered the biggest win of his career, shocked world number 12 Lucas Pouille in the second round of Indian Wells Masters.

Serena fined

Twenty-three time grand slam champion Serena Williams has been fined for not showing up for a press conference post her first round exit from the Miami Open.

Serena is facing a 1, 000 USD fine for not following the tournament guidelines, reports the Sport24. Williams, however, later released a statement through the WTA. “Every tournament is an opportunity for me to better understand the areas I need to improve to be my best,” Williams said in the statement.