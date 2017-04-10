Younis Khan should be renamed ‘Unique’ Khan: Shoaib Ahktar

Karachi : Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has paid rich tributes to outgoing Younis Khan, saying the veteran batsman should be renamed as Unique’ Khan for his selflessness and honesty towards country’s cricket.

“To me Younis Khan should be renamed ‘Unique’ Khan for his selflessness & honesty towards Pakistan cricket. Take a bow brother, u r a champ,” said Akhtar on Twitter. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ also maintained that Younis’ retirement should not be seen as ‘the end’, adding that the latter should be given a role in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Younis Khan’s retirement shud not b seen as The End but a Start.Let’s give him a role in the PCB & benefit from d treasure of his experience. Younis Khan was d broadest bat to play for Pakistan, a bat that didn’t have d edges. Let’s retire jersey no. 75 as a respect to him (sic),” he added.

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram, while playing his tributes to Younis, said, “He still fit but there is always a time when you have to decide about leaving.”

The legendary pacer further said that the 40-year-old has set many records which are a testimony of his greatness.

“It will be tough to replace players like Younis and Misbah, so Pakistan will have to work hard in Tests without them,” the Dawn quoted him as saying.

Just two days after Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq announced his retirement from international cricket, Younis on Saturday also announced that the upcoming three-match series against West Indies beginning April 22 in Barbados will be his last.

“I would like to formally announce that [my retirement] after this next series against West Indies and thank everyone for their continuous support in my journey,” he said on Saturday in a press conference.–ANI