Younis Khan first to score Test ton in all 11 countries

Karachi: Veteran Pakistan batsman Younis Khan on Thursday became the first icketer in Test history to score centuries in 11 countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

During the ongoing third Test being played against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Younis smashed his 34th century on a rain-affected third day, tying him with Sunil Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardene and Brian Lara in the all-time list at 6th place, reports the Dawn.

Former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid, popularly known as ‘the Wall’, is the only other cricketer to score centuries in all 10 full-member Test nations, with 36 centuries under his belt. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar remains the all-time highest Test century scorer with 51 tons in 200 Test matches. The 39-year-old batsman averages above 50 in Tests played at home, away, and at neutral venues. –ANI