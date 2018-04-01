Young Mohammedan, GM Police in semi-finals

Mumbai : Greater Mumbai Police SC and Young Mohammedan Cricket Club stromed into semi-final round of the 69thNawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, which is being organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

In a quarter-final match, the formidable Mumbai Police team registered a thumping 8-wicket win against Worli Sports Club at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Saturday. In the other quarter-final, Young Mohammedan’s scored a comfortable 4-wicket victory against Bohra CC at the Islam Gymkhana ground.

Electing to field first, Mumbai Police were disciplined with their bowling and did well to restrict Worli SC to a modest total of 122 for 8 wickets from 20 overs. Number 3 bat Sumedh Tare (47 runs) and number 6 bat Nikhil Jadhav (26) were the only Worli batsmen who managed to dig in and get some runs. Mumbai Police left-arm medium pacer Yogesh Jagtap snapped up 2 wickets for 22 runs. Mumbai Police comfortable crossed the winning target scoring 126 runs and losing just two wickets in just 11.2 overs.

Opener Shahid Shaikh top-scored with 47 runs and put together an 84 runs first wicket partnership with Arman Shaikh (28) and steer the Policemen to victory and a semi-final meeting with defending champions Parsee Gymkhana.

In the other match, Bohra CC who were sent in to bat, scored 154 for 5 wickets in their 20-over innings. Jahangir Ansari cracked a 54-ball 79 runs, but his efforts went in vain.

In reply, Young Mohammedan reached 157 for 6 wickets in 17.4 overs. Opener Adeeb Usmani made 61 runs from 39 balls and number 3 bat Hasbir Dafedar scored 39 runs to take Young Mohammedan to victory.

Brief scores: Bohra CC 154 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Jahangir Ansari 79, Kaustubh Kotrolikar 32, Amey Lad 24; Naushad Khan 2/30) lost to Young Mohammedan CC 157 for 6 wickets, 17.4 overs (Adeeb Usmani 61, Hasbir Dafedar 39, Kadir Patel 24; Nashim Sayyed 3/24, Prashant Patil 2/25) by 4 wickets.

Worli Sports Club 122 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Sumedh Tare 47, Nikhil Jadhav 26; Yogesh Jagtap 2/22) lost to Greater Mumbai Police SC 126 for 2 wickets, 11.2 overs (Shahid Shaikh 47, Arman Shaikh 28, Mayur Sanap 24*; Shadab Khan 1/15) by 8 wickets.