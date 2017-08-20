YES, KOHLI CAN!

Life has come a full circle for Indian captain Virat Kohli, playing his first of the ODI matches vs Sri Lanka on Sunday. It is the same ground (The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium) where Kohli made his debut on August 18, 2008. Virat opened the innings in that match and scored just 12 runs. India managed to score 146 runs and lost the match.

India has played 17 ODI’s in Dambulla and won just 9 of them. Head-to-head against Sri Lanka, India have played 11 ODIs at this venue and managed to win only four of them. So, Dambulla hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue.

virat against Sri Lanka in ODIs

41 Matches

40 Innings

1856 Runs

54.58 Average

87.79 Strike rate

139* Highest score

6 Hundreds

10 Fifties

4 Man of the Match

2 Man of the Series