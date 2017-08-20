Free Press Journal
YES, KOHLI CAN!

— By FPJ Bureau | Aug 20, 2017 12:19 am
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli takes part in a practice session at Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 24, 2017. India will play three Tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 game in Sri Lanka. The first Test starts on July 26 in Galle. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Life has come a full circle for Indian captain Virat Kohli, playing his first of the ODI matches vs Sri Lanka on Sunday. It is the same ground (The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium) where Kohli made his debut on August 18, 2008. Virat opened the innings in that match and scored just 12 runs. India managed to score 146 runs and lost the match.

India has played 17 ODI’s in Dambulla and won just 9 of them. Head-to-head against Sri Lanka, India  have played 11 ODIs at this venue and managed to win only four of them. So, Dambulla hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue.

 virat against  Sri Lanka in ODIs


 41        Matches

 40        Innings

 1856    Runs

54.58   Average

87.79   Strike rate

139*    Highest score

 6          Hundreds

10        Fifties

            4          Man of the Match

            2          Man of the Series

