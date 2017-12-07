Yasir Shah eager to play against Virat Kohli

Karachi: Pakistan’s prolific leg-spinner Yasir Shah has expressed wish to play against Indian captain Virat Kohli and make a return to the national ODI and T20I squads.

Yasir recently became the fastest spinner and the second-fastest bowler ever to take 150 wickets in Test cricket. The 31-year-old grabbed Kusal Mendis’ wicket during his career’s 27th Test in Abu Dhabi against Sri Lanka to reach the landmark.

Last year, Yasir became the fastest Asian cricketer to reach 100 Test wickets during his side’s series against West Indies, surpassing Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He now needs just 35 wickets more in seven matches to become the fastest bowler to take 200 wickets. Yasir revealed he was working on his googly and, therefore, was hopeful to achieve the record.

“I try to perform in every match I play for my country and I am very hopeful to become the fastest to get 200 Test wickets,” the Dawn quoted Yasir, as saying.

The leg-spinner, who last played an ODI against England in 2016, also expressed his desire to make a comeback and put up a good performance for his side.

“I am going for Big Bash, and hopefully I will perform well and make a comeback in the national squad,” said Yasir, who recently played in his second match for SNGPL in Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

Meanwhile, Yasir also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for making fitness of players a priority and was particularly satisfied with the introduction of the yo-yo test.

“I have come from Swabi and did not have many facilities for fitness. Therefore, I couldn’t achieve the set target but later, when I gave the fitness test, I cleared it,” he said.

Yasir will now head into Australia to take part in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he will play for the Brisbane Heat alongwith his countryman and fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan.