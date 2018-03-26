Wyatt guides England to record win, beat India by 7-wickets

Mumbai : A whirlwind century by opener Daniellie Wyatt helped England pull off a record chase and crush India by seven wickets in their second T20 triangular series match here on Sunday.

Half centuries by openers Smriti Mandhana (76 off 40 balls) and Mithali Raj’s (53) balls helped the hosts post a mammoth 198 for four in 20 overs, India’s highest score in T20.

However, Wyatt’s heroics made the chase a walk in the park for the visitors as they romped home with eight balls to spare.

The earlier highest chase in women’s T20 internationals was also by England, which came against Australia, in Canberra in 2017.

Wyatt (124 off 64 balls) made her intentions clear, hitting three fours in the first over. With a flurry of boundaries and sixes, she forged a 61-run opening- wicket stand with Bryony Smith (15).

Pacer Jhulan Goswami cleaned up Smith even as the visitors raced to 67/1 in the powerplay. But that did not deter Wyatt, the cynosure of all eyes at the Brabourne Stadium, as she brutally punished a listless Indian attack.

The opener spared no bowlers – be it the pacers or spinners – as she completed her fifty in 24 balls and her hundred in 52 balls.

This was Wyatt’s second T20 international century and it was only befitting that she completed it with a boundary. She found an able partner in Tamsin Beaumont (35 off 23 balls) who played the second fiddle in their 96-run second wicket stand, which took the game away from India.

In the ninth over, Wyatt punished spinner Poonam Yadav by hitting two sixes and continued the carnage till she departed in the 17th over.

Brief Scores: India Women (198/4 Smriti Mandhana 76, Mithali Raj 53, Tash Farrant 2-32) in 20 overs lost to England Women (199/3 Danielle Wyatt 124, Tamsim Beaumont 35, Dipti Sharma 2-36 ) by seven wickets in 18.4 overs.