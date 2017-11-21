WWE legend Kamala on life support post emergency surgery

London: American professional wrestler Kamala had been put on life support after he underwent an emergency surgery at an Oxford, Mississippi hospital on Sunday.

Confirming the news, Kamala’s stepdaughter, Juanita James, took to Facebook and informed that doctors didn’t think that her stepfather would manage to come out of surgery alive, but he did it and is now showing signs of improvement. In a separate post on Sunday evening, she further said that Kamala’s friend and fellow pro-wrestler, Koko B. Ware, was by his side.

“FB friends and family please [pray] for my stepfather aka Kamala James Harris. Had emergency surgery this morning around 3 am they didn’t think he would make it out of surgery but God. He’s on life support. His buddy Coco B Wear is here,” James added.

The 67-year-old, who was born as James Harris, battled numerous health problems after leaving the pro wrestling scene, E! Online reported.

Kamala’s both legs were amputated below the knees between 2011-2012 due to complications from diabetes before the former WWE wrestler revealed that he and his wife were scraping by on his disability checks in 2014. He was a mainstay for the WWF between 1980 to 1990 as he fought with Hall of Fame superstars like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and Jake “The Snake” Roberts during his career.