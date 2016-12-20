Wristy Racketeers win Women’s Masters League

Mumbai : A determined Wristy Racketeers’ outfit defeated Gutsy Gals 2-0 to be crowned champions of the inaugural Mpower Maharashtra State Women’s Masters Badminton League 2016, managed by Shuttle Craze at the Bombay Gymkhana badminton courts. Wristy Racketeers got off to a great start as the pair of the left-handed Dimple Sinha and Pooja Khandekar outplayed Urvashi Thapa and Kala Devi 15-7, 15-9 to take a strong 1-0 lead.

The second clash of the final turned out to be a nail biting contest. Wristy Racketeers’ captain, Asawari Parmar and Shikha Lamb lost the first game but, staged a strong comeback to overcome the stiff challenge of Gutsy Gals’ Balvinder Sapra and Shalini Kandhari 13-15, 15-10, 11-10 in a keenly contested three game battle to win the match and the women’s masters title.

All the finalists received medals and certificates at the hands of Mpower’s founder, Neerja Birla in presence of officials and dignitaries of Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) and Bombay Gymkhana.

Final Results –

Wristy Racketeers bt. Gutsy Gals 2-0: Dimple Sinha & Pooja Khandekar bt. Urvashi Thapa & Kala Devi 15-7, 15-9; Asawari Parmar & Shikha Lamb bt. Balvinder Sapra & Shalini Kandhari 13-15, 15-10, 11-10.