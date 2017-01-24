Wriddhiman Saha’s maiden double ton helps Rest of India to clinch Irani Cup

Mumbai: Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha’s resolute double century helped Rest of India (ROI) beat Ranji Champions Gujarat by six wickets and clinch the Irani Cup at the Brabourne Stadium here on Tuesday.

Saha (203 not out) was ably supported at the other end by Saurashtra batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who remained unbeaten on 116 to help ROI clinch their 15th title with a 316-run fifth wicket stand.

Resuming the day at 266/4, the overnight duo of Saha and Pujara continued to torment the Gujarat bowling as Pujara cut a short and wide delivery off medium pacer Ishwar Chaudhary past the point boundary to bring up his century in 214 deliveries.

At the other end, Saha was at his aggressive best, specially against the slower bowlers as he cut past tweaker Karan Patel off the cover boundary to get to his magnificent double ton.

Brief Scores: Gujarat: 358 & 246 vs Rest of India 226, 379/4 (Wriddhiman Saha 203 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 116 not out, Hardik Patel 2/104).