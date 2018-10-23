Wrestler Babita Phogat motivates fans by milking a cow

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat who is known for winning gold medal in the women’s 55kg freestyle wrestling at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, recently posted a picture on her social media account, where the wrestler can be seen milking a cow. She tweeted, “Hello friends, have some buffalo milk. #MondayMotivation #MondayMorning.”

भैंस का दूध A post shared by Babita Phogat (@babitaphogatofficial) on Oct 21, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT

Babita Phogat’s sister Geeta Phogat is India’s first wrestler to win gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games and she is the daughter of former wrestler and Dronacharya Award awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat. Her cousin Vinesh Phogat recently won a gold, in the 48 kg category, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. It looks like the whole family is an expert in milking a cow.

Babita, along with her sister and cousin have changed the flow of wrestling in India. They teach and play wrestling in their village. Babita Phogat’s youngest sister, Ritu Phogat, is also an international level wrestler. Her younger sister, Sangita Phogat is also a wrestler.