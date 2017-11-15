Wow! Serena Williams to marry millionaire Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday

Washington DC: Wedding bells are ringing for American Tennis star Serena Williams and mega-rich Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as the power couple is all set to tie knot in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday.

According to the People Magazine, the ceremony will take place at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Kris Jenner, Beyonce, JAY-Z, and perhaps Prince Harry’s girlfriend and actress Meghan Markle are expected to attend the wedding, which is going to be a closed affair. It should be noted that Serena and his fiance Ohanian are getting hitched just three months after being blessed with their first child together, Alexis Ohanian Jr., on September 1.

The couple, who began dating each other in 2015, announced that they got engaged in December 2016.

Earlier this month, the former world number one celebrated her upcoming marriage with an ultra-swanky girls’ weekend alongside her elder sister Venus Williams, close friends LaLa Anthony, Ciara among others in New York City.

Williams, who won this year’s Grand Slam title at the Melbourne Park, while she was pregnant, is hoping to make a return just four-and-a-half months after giving birth to her baby girl at next year’s Australian Open.