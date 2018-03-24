World No.1 Johnson crashes out

Austin : World number one Dustin Johnson crashed out of the World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play after suffering his second defeat of the tournament.

Defending champion Johnson, who suffered an upset loss to Austrian Bernd Wiesberger on Wednesday, was beaten 4&3 by Canada’s Adam Hadwin at the Austin Country Club in Texas.

The loss made it impossible for Johnson to progress from Group One in the round-robin phase to the weekend’s knockout rounds, with Hadwin — who halved his opening match with Kevin Kisner — assured of finishing above the top seed.

A delighted Hadwin admitted he had expected a tougher challenge from Johnson.

India’s Shubhankar Sharma was not in his element as he lost to Xander Schauffele with a hole to spare in the second match.

The 21-year-old Indian, who took the reigning Masters champion, Sergio Garcia to the 18th hole, lost 3&1 to Schauffele.

Two defeats in two matches means Shubhankar is out of the race for a berth in the knock-out stage, but he could still gain a lot of confidence with a win in the third league match against Dylan Fritelli.