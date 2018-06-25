Working with same team not a safety net, but doing similar roles is, says Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha may have teamed up with director Luv Ranjan and actor Kartik Aaryan on four films — “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2”, “Akaash Vani” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”– but she believes she was never in her “comfort zone” while working on these projects as her characters were different.

The actor said her roles in all her films were risky as no actor wishes to play the “anti-hero” in the early stages of their career. “It is not the team that creates the comfort zone. I thinks it’s the kind of films. You keep doing same kind of films that makes you comfortable. But none of my roles have been the same. They have been different, even though the films’ premise were the same. For me, especially, the choice of roles in all my films, even it’s the same team, has been a risk. Nobody wants to play the antihero,” Nushrat said.

The actor, however, enjoys working with the same group as they have grown together as performers. “We have grown into becoming this family sort of a thing where we have shared our lows and highs. And then having such a big hit (‘Sonu…’) with the same team, is redemption. The success has become sweeter only because I have the same team,” she added.

Nushrat says, as an actor, she never focuses on the genre but the depth of her character. “I don’t think as an actor you should define what genre you want to do. Once you do that, you lose the sight to see the film and what it’s story is all about. I want to see a story and a character. I should enjoy it. I would lose objectivity if I start categorising them. The trade can but as an actor, I won’t,” she said.