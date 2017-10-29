Woods pleads guilty

Washington : Tiger Woods pleaded guilty in a Florida court to reckless driving, the state attorney said, after police found the golf champion asleep in his Mercedes- Benz beside the road last May.

Under the plea agreement reached in Palm Beach County, north of Miami, Woods will not serve jail time unless he commits major violations of his probation.

The deal requires Woods, winner of 14 major golf championships, to spend one year on probation, pay a $250 fine, perform 50 hours’ community service, and complete “DUI (driving under

the influence) school”, among other conditions, Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County, told AFP.