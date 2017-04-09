Won’t read too much into one loss of Lions: SRH coach Moody

Hyderabad : Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said his team would not read too much into Gujarat Lions humiliating loss in the previous game and instead look to put their best foot forward when they clash against them on Sunday.

“We got to remember that Gujarat Lions were the finalists last year. I don’t read too much into one loss they have had, and read too much into the first victory we have had,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

Gujarat Lions were demolished by the Kolkata Knight Riders last night, while Sunrisers posted a comfortable 35-run win in their opening game against a depleted Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Moody said his team was keen on improving their game.

“The most important thing is continue to do the things very well and look at areas where we can improve,” he said.–PTI