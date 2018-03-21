Women’s T20I Tri-series: Rajeshwari Gayakwad to replace injured Ekta Bisht in Indian squad

Mumbai: Rajeshwari Gayakwad will replace injured left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht in India’s squad for the Women’s Twenty 20 tri-series starting here tomorrow.

“Bisht has been advised rest for 10 days after suffering an injury to her left index finger during a caught and bowled attempt in the third ODI against Australia in Vadodara,” a media release said.

India will face Australia in the opening match of the tri-series that also includes England.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.