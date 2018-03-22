Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#RahulGandhi
#DineshKarthik
#PNBScam
#TDPQuitsNDA
#MohammedShami
Home / Cricket / Women Tri-Series India vs Australia 2018: LIVE Score, Match update, Commentary

Women Tri-Series India vs Australia 2018: LIVE Score, Match update, Commentary

— By FPJ Bureau | Mar 22, 2018 09:00 am
FOLLOW US:

AP/PTI

Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian women’s cricket team will aim to start the Tri-nation series on a winning note after being whitewashed by Australia in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. It would be an uphill task for the Women in Blue to face the same opponent but in a different format. But the team would take confidence from their 3-1 win against South Africa in the five-match T20 series. Star pacer Jhulan Goswami is back in the squad and would look to share the burden of Shikha Pandey.

The tri-series will be played at the Brabourne Stadium here from March 22 to 31

Check all the LIVE updates here:


India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram.

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Amanda Wellington, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Naomi Stalenberg

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK