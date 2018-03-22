Women Tri-Series India vs Australia 2018: LIVE Score, Match update, Commentary

Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian women’s cricket team will aim to start the Tri-nation series on a winning note after being whitewashed by Australia in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. It would be an uphill task for the Women in Blue to face the same opponent but in a different format. But the team would take confidence from their 3-1 win against South Africa in the five-match T20 series. Star pacer Jhulan Goswami is back in the squad and would look to share the burden of Shikha Pandey.

The tri-series will be played at the Brabourne Stadium here from March 22 to 31

Check all the LIVE updates here:

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram.

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Amanda Wellington, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Naomi Stalenberg