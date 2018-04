Gold Coast : Indian women’s hockey team failed to capitalise on two goal-scoring chances in the dying minutes to lose the Commonwealth Games semifinal 0-1 to triple defending champions Australia.

Navneet Kaur missed out on a sitter from a Monika Malik cross from the right flank while captain Rani Rampal could not slam in a through pass from Vandana Kataria. India will now clash with England for a bronze medal on Saturday.