Wolfsburg sign William

Berlin : VfL Wolfsburg reinforced their defence ahead of the 2017-18 football season with the signing of William de Asevedo Furtado from Brazilian second division football club Sport Club Internacional.

The 22-year-old defender on Thursday inked a five-year deal, which keeps him with the Bundesliga side until June 2022, reports Xinhua news agency,

“We have intensively scouted William over a long period of time. He is a young player with a lot of potential. We are happy that we were able to bind him on a long-term deal,” Wolfsburg’s sporting director Olaf Rebbe said in a statement.