Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Cricket / ‘With sweep shots, we put pressure on Indian spinners’

‘With sweep shots, we put pressure on Indian spinners’

— By Press Trust of India | Oct 24, 2017 12:04 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai : Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is happy that centurion Tom Latham paid heed to his advice to play the sweep and reverse sweep which disturbed the length of Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Taylor scored 95 and added 200 runs with Latham, who struck an unbeaten 103 in New Zealand’s successful chase of 281 in the first ODI against India.

Kuldeep and Chahal bowled 20 overs among themselves giving away 125 runs with only a wicket in return. “With the sweep shot. we are able to put pressure on the spinners and forced them to adjust their lengths. I thought he (Latham) did that outstandingly well. I told him to reverse sweep and he did it, and he kept doing it,” Taylor said at the post-match press conference. Taylor said that after fielding for three and half hours in searing heat and unbearable humidity, they needed a good start which Martin Guptill and Colin Munro provided. “Having to field out there for over three and a half hours, we knew we had to get off to a good start and try and negate their spinners. Traditionally, New Zealand come here and struggle up-front in our innings. “Being able to rotate the strike in the right-left combination with Tom, I think you have got to give credit to Gup (Guptill) and Munners (Munro). They set the platform for us and we were able to rotate the strike and take it deep and then we knew we were in a good position in the game,” Taylor gave an insight to their run-chase.

Numerous tours to India for national team and stints with IPL franchise certainly came in handy for the 33-year-old. “I have come here many a times before whether it’s international cricket or IPL. I am not getting any younger and just wanted a bit of a push and just had a bit more intent I think. “Through those middle stages in the past, you take up a far too many dot balls so made a conscious effort of being a bit more busier at the crease, work on a few shots and open up the off side. Tom and I got some runs in the warm-up game and it was nice to bring that form into Wankhede,” Taylor said referring to their respective hundreds in the second warm-up against Board President’s XI.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…