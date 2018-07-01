Home / Sports / Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Rafel Nadal, Serena Williams; top 10 players you need to look out for

Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Rafel Nadal, Serena Williams; top 10 players you need to look out for FOLLOW US:

The 132nd edition of ‘Wimbledon‘ is all set to kick-start from tomorrow. The defending champion Roger Federer, who has 8 All England Club titles, will be looking to continue his great form and win the record 9th title on the grass court. On the other hand, ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal is on a high after winning unbelievable 11th French Open title earlier this month. He will be looking to end the fourth round jinx and go ahead in the second week of the tournament. Nadal hasn’t crossed the fourth round in his last four Wimbledon appearances. Meanwhile, here we take a look at top 10 players to watch out for in both men’s and women’s singles draw

Roger Federer There is no doubt that Roger Federer is the best grass court player ever since he has won the most number of titles in the open era. With winning the last year’s All England Championship, Federer went past his idol Pete Sampras who has seven Wimbledon titles. The ‘King of grass’ took a break from the clay court season for the straight second year and came roaring back by winning the Stuttgart Open. Federer is looking confident and comfortable on the grass and is ready to retain his title and make it nine this year. Rafael The 17 time -grand slam champion Rafael Nadal reclaimed the world No 1 ranking from old rival Roger Federer after the champion lost the final at Halle. The Spaniard hasn’t won at the All England Club since 2011. Since reaching the final in five consecutive Wimbledon appearances from 2006-11, hasn’t been past the fourth round. The two-time Wimbledon champion has decided to play an exhibition event at the Hurlingham Club to tune up to Wimbledon.

Marin Cilic

The last year’s runner-up Marin Cilic was left in tears during the final against Roger Federer. It was his first All England Club final and was battling a blister on his right foot during the match after which he lost the game 3-6, 1-6, 4-6. However, now, Cilic was different player when he met the same opponent in the Australian Open where he lost in five sets. Looking back at his last few performances especially after winning at Halle, Cilic must be fencing about his chances of this year’s Championship.

Novak Djokovic

The former world No 1 and 11-time grand slam champion, Novak Djokovic’s search for a Grand Slam continues since last two years. Djokovic won four back-to-back Grand Slams from Wimbledon 2015 to French Open 2016, but thereafter he was far from his best. Last year, he made it to the quarters at SW19. This year also, he may not have shown any sign of major comeback, but he can turn around his career at any moment. And his fans are eagerly waiting for the moment.

Nick Kyrgios

The young Aussie is the one I always look forward to and there are chances of hoping him to make a big breakthrough because he has more natural tennis ability than anyone outside the ‘Top Four’. He has unbelievable serve, plays good at baseline game and can also change the direction of the ball perfectly. He will be tough to beat if he’s mentally and physically fit and strong. Nick hasn’t got past the last 16 since beating Nadal in 2014, but I’d really like to see him deliver this year.