Wimbledon 2018 Day 4 highlights in pictures: Cilic, Muguruza exit, Halep enters round 3

US player John Isner returns against Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. Isner won the match 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

China's Zheng Saisai returns against Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Romania's Simona Halep returns against China's Zheng Saisai during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Mikhail Kukushkin in their men's singles second round match of the 2018 Wimbledon. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

Australia's Bernard Tomic returns against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts while playing Netherland's Robin Haase in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis returns to Russia's Karen Khachanov in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. Djokovic won the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-3. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Britain's Johanna Konta returns to Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Russia's Karen Khachanov returns to Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova celebrates after beating Britain's Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 in their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro celebrates winning against Spain's Feliciano Lopez during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. Del Potro won the match 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns to France's Benoit Paire in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Spain's Feliciano Lopez returns against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis returns to Russia's Karen Khachanov in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova celebrates after beating Britain's Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 in their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Britain's Kyle Edmund celebrates beating US player Bradley Klahn 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

France's Benoit Paire celebrates after beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck celebrates winning against Spain's Garbine Muguruza during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. Van Uytvanck won the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE