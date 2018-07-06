Free Press Journal
Wimbledon 2018 Day 4 highlights in pictures: Cilic, Muguruza exit, Halep enters round 3

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 06, 2018 01:06 pm
Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Mikhail Kukushkin in their men's singles second round match of the 2018 Wimbledon. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

Defending champions Garbine Muguruza and last year’s runner-up Marin Cilic was sensationally knocked out on Day 4 of the Wimbledon Championship. Muguruza was beaten by World no 47 Alison van Uytvanck 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. With the defending champions is out of contention, only top seed and French Open champion Simona Halep, number seven Karolina Pliskova and 10th seed Madison Keys are the remaining top-ranked contenders after two rounds. On the other hand, Marin Cilic, last year’s runner-up was knocked out by Argentina’s Guido Pella.

The world No 1 Rafael Nadal was tested by world number 77 Kukushkin, who was made to pay for converting just two of 13 break points. Nadal will next face Australian teenager Alex de Minaur. The others who won on Day 4 were former world No 1 Novak Djokovic who tasted his 60th victory at Wimbledon. Djokovic shrugged off a knee injury he suffered in the match. Three-time Major winner Stan Wawrinka was unable to repeat his form showed against Grigor Dimitrov and lost 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to qualifier Thomas Fabbiano. Fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro eased past 36-year-old Feliciano Lopez who was playing in a record 66th consecutive major.

  • US player John Isner returns against Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. Isner won the match 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • China's Zheng Saisai returns against Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Romania's Simona Halep returns against China's Zheng Saisai during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Mikhail Kukushkin in their men's singles second round match of the 2018 Wimbledon. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
  • Australia's Bernard Tomic returns against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts while playing Netherland's Robin Haase in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. Djokovic won the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-3. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Britain's Johanna Konta returns to Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Russia's Karen Khachanov returns to Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro celebrates winning against Spain's Feliciano Lopez during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. Del Potro won the match 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns to France's Benoit Paire in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Spain's Feliciano Lopez returns against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis returns to Russia's Karen Khachanov in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova celebrates after beating Britain's Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 in their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Britain's Kyle Edmund celebrates beating US player Bradley Klahn 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • France's Benoit Paire celebrates after beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck celebrates winning against Spain's Garbine Muguruza during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. Van Uytvanck won the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
  • Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as he slips on the grass as he plays against against US player Taylor Fritz during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE


