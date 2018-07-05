Wimbledon 2018 Day 3 highlights in pictures: Federer, Serena enter round 3, Wozniacki fails

London: Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates defeating Slovakia's Lukas Lacko in their men's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. AP/PTI(AP7_4_2018_000219B)

Belarus's Victoria Azarenka reacts against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique (C) sits on Centre Court on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

US player Madison Keys returns to Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

A spectator wears a tennis ball-themed hat as she watches Belarus's Victoria Azarenka play against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska returns to Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova returns to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

US player Venus Williams celebrates after beating Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 in their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Fans of Switzerland's Roger Federer hold placards as they wait to watch him play against Slovakia's Lukas Lacko during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. Federer won the match 6-4, 6-4, 6-1. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Slovakia's Lukas Lacko during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Tennis fans, dressed in US flag-themed clothes, wait to watch US player Serena Williams plays against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. Williams won the match 6-1, 6-4. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

US player John Isner returns to Belgium's Rubens Bemelmans during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Germany's Julia Goerges returns against Belarus's Vera Lapko during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova returns against US player Serena Williams during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Belgium's Rubens Bemelmans (L) and US player John Isner take a break during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber returns against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Luxembourg's Gilles Muller waits to receive a serve from Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

US player Serena Williams (R) shakes hands after winning against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. Williams won the match 6-1, 6-4. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Russia's Ekaterina Makarova celebrates after beating Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Italy's Thomas Fabbiano celebrates winning a point against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

LONDON: Marin Cilic of Croatia returns a ball to Guido Pella of Argentina during their men's singles match on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. AP/PTI(AP7_5_2018_000008B)

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns against Italy's Thomas Fabbiano during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Italy's Andreas Seppi returns to South Africa's Kevin Anderson during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Spectators wait as rain stops play at the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018, on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Argentina's Guido Pella returns to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their men's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

France's Kristina Mladenovic returns against Germany's Tatjana Maria during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2018. Mladenovic won the match 6-2, 6-2. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE