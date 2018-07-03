Wimbledon 2018 Day 1 highlights in pictures: Federer, Serena move to second round, Yuki Bhambri bows out

-
Fans of Swiss player Roger Federer poses as they queue for tickets outside The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon. AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Federer returns to Dusan Lajovic during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK
Stephens reacts against Donna Vekic during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL
Canada's Milos Raonic serves against Britain's Liam Broady during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018.
Raonic won the match 7-5, 6-0, 6-1. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
London : Venus Williams of the US celebrates defeating Johanna Larsson of Sweden during the Women's Singles first round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday July 2, 2018. AP/ PTI(AP7_2_2018_000213B)
Croatia's Marin Cilic returns to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
London : Tennis fans dressed as former Wimbledon champions John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg, right, pose on Court 8 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday July 2, 2018. AP/ PTI(AP7_2_2018_000217B)
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki returns to US player Varvara Lepchenko during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
India's Yuki Bhambri returns against Italy's Thomas Fabbiano during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Italy's Thomas Fabbiano returns against India's Yuki Bhambri during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov prepares to serve to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
US player Serena Williams serves against Netherlands' Arantxa Rus during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018.
Williams won the match 7-5, 6-3. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska throws the ball to serve against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns against Germany's Tatjana Maria during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
US player Coco Wandeweghe returns to Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Spectators watch the play at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018, on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
France's Gael Monfils returns to France's Richard Gasquet during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska (L) shakes hands after winning against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018.
Radwanska won the match 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL