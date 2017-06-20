Wimbledon 2017: Kyrgios suffers injury blow; retires from Queen’s Club Championship

Johannesburg: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios suffered a major blow ahead of Wimbledon when he was forced to retire from the first round of the ongoing Aegon Championships at the Queen’s Club last evening.

The 22-year-old was playing against America’s Donald Young when he slipped and fell at the baseline while stretching to make a shot during the ninth game of the first set.

Kyrgios, who received a courtside treatment to his hip, decided to continue the match but was eventually forced to pull out of the Wimbledon warm-up event after losing his first-set tiebreak 7-3 to his American opponent. After recently withdrawing from Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open with a hip injury, the world number 20 had last week declared that he was finally close to full fitness.

However, after suffering a fresh injury at the Queen’s club, he is now doubtful for the upcoming grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which gets underway on July 3.