Williamson stars as England hits embarrassing low total

Auckland : Captain Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 91 set New Zealand up for a commanding lead after England were skittled for one of the lowest scores in their history in the first Test in Auckland.

At stumps on day one in the first day-night Test in New Zealand, the Black Caps were 175 for three and 117 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand. England were left red-faced when they failed to cope with a swing bowling masterclass by Trent Boult and Tim Southee to be all out for just 58 after a mere 20.4 overs in Auckland.

They were flirting with the world-record low of 26, set by New Zealand on the same ground against England in 1955, until number nine batsman Craig Overton spared their blushes with an unbeaten 33 at the end.

Apart from Stuart Broad taking his 400th Test wicket it was a bleak day for the tourists, who registered their sixth lowest total in Tests. But for New Zealand, Williamson commanded the Test from the moment he won the toss and opted to bowl.

He featured in the field with a superb diving catch in the gully to remove Broad, and ended the day closing in on a new record for New Zealand Test centuries.

He currently shares the record of 17 centuries with Ross Taylor and the late Martin Crowe.

Williamson went to the middle after the early dismissal of Jeet Raval, when New Zealand were one for eight, and put on 84 with Tom Latham for the second wicket.

Latham had made a patient 26 off 112 deliveries but when play entered the difficult daylight-to-twilight zone he was gone in the first over after dinner to give Broad his milestone scalp. Williamson had a nervous moment on 64 when Chris Woakes claimed a straight drive from Taylor had deflected off his hand to the stumps, with Williamson backing up out of his crease.

But replays proved inconclusive and the third umpire ruled in favour of the batsman. Taylor never looked completely at ease and on 20 he was caught at mid-wicket by Woakes to give England’s most successful Test bowler, James Anderson, his 525th career dismissal.

Henry Nicholls joined Williamson and was unbeaten on 24 at stumps with the pair putting on 52 for the fourth wicket. Boult, who finished the England innings with a career-best six for 32, started their downfall when he had Alastair Cook out for five in the fifth over.

There followed a steady stream of batsmen going to and from the crease, five of them departing with a duck and only Mark Stoneman (11) able to join Overton with double figures.

After Cook, Boult claimed Joe Root for a six-ball duck, Dawid Malan for two, Ben Stokes — who faced eight deliveries on his return to Test cricket — for a duck, Chris Woakes (5) and James Anderson (1).

Southee, who finished with four for 25, kept up the carnage with the wickets of Stoneman, plus Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad, who were each dismissed without scoring.

Broad reaches 400 milestone

Stuart Broad became just the second England bowler to reach 400 Test dismissals when he captured the wicket of Tom Latham on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday.

In the gathering dusk in the first over after the dinner break, the 31-year-old Nottingham bowler had Latham caught at midwicket by Chris Woakes during the day-night Test . The England players rushed from all corners of the field to congratulate Broad for what was one of the few bright spots of their day. The right-arm quick, who started his 115th Test with 399 dismissals, had a chance early in the New Zealand innings to bring up the milestone when he found the edge of Jeet Raval’s bat. However, the chance was put down by skipper Joe Root at slip. The most successful England Test bowler is Broad’s new-ball partner James Anderson.

Eng 1st innings

Cook c Lathamb Boult…………….5

Stoneman c Watling b Southee11

Root b Boult…………………………..0

Malan c Watlingb Boult……………2

Stokes b Boult……………………….0

Bairstow c and b Southee……….0

Ali b Southee…………………………0

Woakes b Boult……………………..5

Overton not out…………………….33

Broad c Williamson b Southee…0

Anderson c Nicholls b Boult…….1

Extras: (LB-1)……………………….1

Total: (20.4 overs)………………..58

Bowling: Boult 10.4-3-32-6, Southee 10-3-25-4

NZ 1st innings

Raval c Bairstow b Anderson…..3

Latham c Woakes b Broad…….26

Williamson not out………………..91

Taylor c Woakes b Anderson….20

Nicholls not out…………………….24

Extras: (LB-6, W-5)………………11

Total: (for 3 wkts; 69 overs)…175

Bowling: Anderson 13-4-32-2, Broad 15-4-24-1, Overton 15-4-43-0, Woakes 15-5-36-0, Ali 11-1-34-0.