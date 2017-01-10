Williamson achieves top 5 ranking across all three formats

Dubai : New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has broken into the top five of the ICC Player Rankings for T20I batsmen after a good series against Bangladesh which his side won 3-0.

Williamson scored 73 not out, 12 and 60 to finish with a series aggregate of 145 runs. For this consistency, he has been rewarded with a jump of two places which has put him in fourth position.

Williamson already occupies positions in the top-five of Tests and ODIs. He sits in the fourth spot in Test rankings, while he is ranked fifth in ODI rankings.

Virat Kohli, captain of Team India, is the only other batsmen in the world who presently features in the top five of all three formats. He is the number-one ranked batsman in T20Is, second-ranked in ODIs and ranked number-two in Tests.

Interestingly, both Kohli and Williamson captained their respective sides in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2008 in Malaysia. India won the tournament when it defeated South Africa by 12 runs (DLS method).

Apart from Williamson, Colin Munro has also made an impact on the latest T20I rankings. The left-hander smashed a 54-ball 101 in the second match, which has helped him jump 20 places to 19th.–ANI