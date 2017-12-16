Will leave Vijender beaten and broken: Ernest Amuzu

New Delhi : African Champion Ernest Amuzu has threatened to leave Indian star boxer Vijender Singh “beaten and broken” when they clash at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on December 23.

Vijender has fought nine bouts so far, winning all of them, and has collected the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight titles. Amuzu, who holds a good record of 25 fights with 23 wins (21 Knockouts) and two losses having played 122 rounds of professional boxing, is training very hard to defeat Vijender.

“I am training very hard daily for 8-10 hours for this fight. I’ve had good notice of the fight so I’ll be prepared for Vijender and whatever he brings into the ring for the fight,” he added.

“I have just heard his name and have never seen him fight. I will take great delight in handing Vijender Singh his first loss and leave him beaten and broken in front of his home crowd.

“In fact, I will tell you what I will do to him, I will smash him to the body to loosen him up and then a right hand to knock him out, just watch me on 23rd December,” added.

Amuzu said his experience in the professional circuit will hold him in good stead against Vijender.

“I am experienced fighter in professional circuit than Vijender. He has never, never met any experienced and tough boxer like me and he will realise what it is like facing a real professional boxer in Jaipur,” he said.