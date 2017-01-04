Will drought of international cricket in Pakistan finally come to an end?

Barbados : It seems that Pakistan’s long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home is finally coming to an end as West Indies are mulling to tour the country for the two-match T20 series in March this year, subject to an agreement from the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and security clearance.

“There is an offer [from the PCB] to play two T20 matches in Pakistan, subject to Players’ Association agreement and security clearance,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Roland Holder, WICB manager of cricket operations, as saying.

The development came after receiving a proposal to play the series as well as a security plan from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Asserting that the safety of players and staff is their top priority, Holder revealed the Caribbean board have forwarded the security plan to their internal security manager, WIPA and an independent international security firm for their approval.

“The WICB has received a security plan from the PCB, which we have forwarded to our internal security manager, WIPA and an independent international security firm whom we have also engaged to provide a security report. WIPA and WICB are carrying out its own due diligence prior to making a determination as to the security situation since the safety of the players and staff is paramount. Once those reports are received a final decision will be made after WICB conducts a recce of the venues,” he explained.

Earlier, PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi had revealed that the proposal was sent by their board as a precondition in reply to another invitation received from West Indies asking Pakistan to play a T20 series in Florida in United States.

Asserting that the board is in constant touch with the WICB on the matter, Sethi had insisted that they are trying their level best to end the drought of international cricket in Pakistan. “We told them that the security situation had improved and Pakistan Super League final will also be played in Lahore. In this scenario, there is no reason to refuse a tour to Pakistan. If PSL final is held in Lahore, followed by World T20 Champions visit to play T20s in Lahore then this development will open the door of international cricket in Pakistan,” he said. Lahore is likely to host West Indies for two T20s on March 18 and 19 before the two teams head to Lauderhill in Florida for two more T20s.

Earlier, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell became the first high-profile overseas player in the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL) to express his desire to play in Pakistan while former West Indies captain Darren Sammy had also said he would also like to travel to Pakistan, subject to security clearance.

Pakistan have not hosted any international cricket tournaments since the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009.–ANI