WIAA 10th Women’s Car Rally on March 25

Mumbai : The 10th edition of the Women’s Car Rally to the Valley is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 25. This much-anticipated annual event, conducted exclusively for women is being organized by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) in partnership with Lavassa City. The Rally also has the support of JK Tyres and Motul.

Nitin Dossa, the executive chairman of WIAA, said this Car Rally is basically being organized to spread the message of women’s safety. It’s a rally with a difference. It’s not about speeding and stepping on the accelerator trying to stay ahead of the other competitors. But, the idea is to follow the guidelines, maintain the speed limits and the time controls and the safety aspects while on the road.

A regular participant, Parul Shah, who has driven in all the earlier nine editions and had emerged winner once, is eagerly looking forward to the event this year.

“It’s a great feeling to be participating in this Car Rally. We are always excited.

This is unique as it’s not about speeding or driving fast, but how to control speed and maintain timing. If we drive too fast and reach before the slated time, then the penalty is greater since more points are deducted as compared to the number of points deducted on reaching behind the time schedule. Hence, timing the entire race is very important,” said Shah.