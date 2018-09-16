Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Cricket / WI W vs SA W ICC Women’s Championship: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for West Indies and South Africa

WI W vs SA W ICC Women’s Championship: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for West Indies and South Africa

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 16, 2018 04:37 pm
FOLLOW US:

West Indies Women and South Africa Women will kick-start their bilateral ODI series today. The first ODI match will be played at Kensington Oval ground in Barbados and will start from 7 PM (IST) today.

West Indies Women has the home advantage in the match and they will look to use it as a positive measure. The team under skipper Stafanie Taylor is looking powerful and they will look to bag victory in the first match so as to take a lead in the three-match ODI series.

Here is the FPJ’s dream 11 for West Indies Women team


West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira(w), Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed.

On the other hand, South African team under captainship of Dane van Niekerk will look to bag victory in this overseas tournament. They will eye a win the first match itself as the series consists of only three ODI matches. They victory in first match will give them a great advantage in the ODI series.

Here is the FPJ’s dream 11 for South African Women team

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (c), Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe(w), Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune, Zintle Mali, Saarah Smith, Robyn Searle.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…