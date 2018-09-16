WI W vs SA W ICC Women’s Championship: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for West Indies and South Africa

West Indies Women and South Africa Women will kick-start their bilateral ODI series today. The first ODI match will be played at Kensington Oval ground in Barbados and will start from 7 PM (IST) today.

West Indies Women has the home advantage in the match and they will look to use it as a positive measure. The team under skipper Stafanie Taylor is looking powerful and they will look to bag victory in the first match so as to take a lead in the three-match ODI series.

Here is the FPJ’s dream 11 for West Indies Women team

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira(w), Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed.

On the other hand, South African team under captainship of Dane van Niekerk will look to bag victory in this overseas tournament. They will eye a win the first match itself as the series consists of only three ODI matches. They victory in first match will give them a great advantage in the ODI series.

Here is the FPJ’s dream 11 for South African Women team

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (c), Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe(w), Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune, Zintle Mali, Saarah Smith, Robyn Searle.