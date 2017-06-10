WI vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan picks seven wickets as Afghan storm 63-run win over Windies

St. Lucia: A miraculous bowling performance from young leg-spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan achieve a stunning 63-run win over West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.

Chasing 212, the Jason Holder-led side bowed down before Rashid, who picked up seven wickets for just 18 runs in his 8.4 overs. The hosts looked clueless in the chase as they were too defensive, to begin with and when the 18-year-old leg-spinner came to strike back to back, they were exposed further.

Apart from wicket-keeper Shai Hope (35) and Alzarri Joseph (27), none of the West Indies batter could stay long at the crease. Earlier, Javed Ahmadi (81) and Gulbadin Naib (41*) helped Afghanistan post 212-6 in their stipulated 50 overs. Rashid’s figures of 7/18 are the fourth best figures in the ODI history.

Chaminda Vaas’ haul of 8/19 against Zimbabwe is on top of the list, followed by Shahid Afridi’s haul of 7/12 against West Indies and Glenn McGrath’s 7/15 against Namibia.

The bowling figures of the 18-year-old Afghanistan spinner are the best by any Associate Nation bowler in ODI history. The previous best was by Scotland’s Josh Davey, who picked up 6/28 against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi in January 2015.

The two teams will next face each other in the second ODI to be played on the same ground on June 12.