Why Virat Kohli will never become people’s champion

Doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results is called insanity. That is the textbook definition of insanity, but insanity can be measured in different contexts and as they say most artists, sportspersons, creative people are somewhat insane about their art and talent. India is such a huge country and everyone is an expert on politics, sports and entertainment and every celebrity’s life is scrutinised greatly.

Indian cricket captain and the No 1 brand in world cricket, Virat Kohli is going through a purple patch and is breaking records and turning them into milestones with great regularity. In a career which is less than a decade old, the Delhi lad has 56 international centuries under his belt and is not even 30 years old. Kohli comes across as pompous, arrogant, snooty, over confident and sometimes narcissist and is not a fan favourite. Ever since his under-19 days, he has been confrontational, controversial and a player who believes in his ability greatly and is always fighting the odds.

Video of Virat Kohli showing his raw emotion and passion:



When Kohli made his India debut in 2008, people said he doesn’t respect the game, has tattoos, uses foul language and has temperamental issues. Any other player would have been crushed and defeated, but Kohli embraced this somewhat unnecessary filth and disrespect and made it a point to prove people wrong all the time. The Indian captain has had a testy relationship with his fans and it’s not that he doesn’t like them but he is not bothered about fans not going crazy over him or treating him like a god. Indian cricketers are taught to never sledge, always respect the game and your opponent, but Kohli gives all out on the field and if someone sledges him then he gives it right back and he is not worried about his bad boy image and is not a self-righteous man.

Virat Kohli has seen a great amount of struggle and personal loss so early in his career (passing of his father) and that has helped him to build his character. When people were trolling and abusing his then-girlfriend Anushka Sharma (now wife) after India’s semi-final loss vs Australia at Sydney in 2015 world cup, he didn’t sit back, but he fought fire with fire and told that when fans cross line and make it personal it will not be tolerated and he will unmask people who in the garb of cheering India break the moral code. Virat Kohli is always charged up and backs up his arrogance and attitude with spending a large amount of time in the gym, taking care of his diet, slogging it out in the nets and being totally honest with himself.

India of 21st century is aspirational and ambitious and Kohli epitomises it. He is unabashed, blunt and can go to any extent to win the match. They say nothing succeeds like success and Kohli has reached a stage in his career where he doesn’t care about public perception and is not concerned with people jeering or booing him when he reaches a hundred, but what matters to him is respect of his peers and not surround sound. India is becoming a world leader and Kohli is becoming a phenomenon and deep down knows that people will not chant his name like Sachin! Sachin! Sachin! And he is completely at peace with himself that he will not become a people’s champion but more importantly will go down in the history as undisputed cricket champion.

Whether you like Virat Kohli or hate him, you just cannot ignore him.