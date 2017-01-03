Who after Thakur? BCCI in a fix

Board is in a quandary as none of the five vice-presidents have a clear track record

New Delhi : With the Supreme Court removing Anurag Thakur from the president’s post, the BCCI is in a fix over who to nominate among its five vice-presidents as the acting chief of the beleaguered cricket body.

At the moment, veteran Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official CK Khanna, who is vice-president from Central Zone and VP for third time, is the senior most.

However, observer for DDCA Retd Justice Mukul Mudgal, in a scathing report submitted to Delhi HC, termed Khanna as a “pernicious influence”.

It is unlikely that Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramanium won’t take into cognisance the observations of a legal luminary like Justice Mudgal.

Apart from Khanna, there is Gautam Roy of Assam Cricket Association, who is in his second term as vice president and has been ACA president from early 2000 to 2015.

But Delloitte’s internal report about Assam had been adverse and that was when Roy was president.

However, both Khanna and Roy have been part of their respective state association for more than a decade and will have to go into compulsory cooling-off period.

Ditto for G Ganga Raju, who had a decade long tenure at Andhra CA and may have to go for cooling-off.

As of now there is no clarity on Sourav Ganguly’s position as he is not a vice-president. Even Ganguly would complete a three-year tenure in office in CAB and hence could be ineligible for the post.

As of now, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is likely to look after the day to day function along with GM MV Sridhar.–PTI