West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test preview: Host WIndies look to pocket series against Islanders

St Lucia: Fresh from a 226-run win in the first Test, the West Indies will aim to pocket the three-match rubber when they take on a depleted Sri Lanka in the second match at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium here from Thursday.

Having won two of their last five Tests and drawing the other three, the hosts went 1-0 up after riding on Shane Dowrich’s century, a good lower-order batting performance and an all-round bowling effort.

Sri Lanka, who are chasing their first Test series win in the Caribbean, will have plenty to think about after a rather disappointing show in Port of Spain. The Islanders let the advantage slip with Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach all stitching together crucial stands with Dowrich to take their side to a position of strength in the first Test.

The only bright spark for the Sri Lankans in the bowling department came in the form of Lahiru Kumara, who bowled with a vengeance to pick up seven wickets over the two innings, but barring Kusal Mendis’ 102 in the second innings – Sri Lanka’s only individual score over 50 – there were no major contributions from the batsmen either.

The visitors will be forced to make at least two changes to the side in the second match after Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Gamage were ruled out for various reasons. Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka have been named as replacements.

While Mathews is headed back due to personal reasons, Gamage fractured his finger while batting during the first Test, a release from Sri Lanka Cricket stated.

The visitors, therefore, might bring in Dhananjaya de Silva, who joined the squad late after the tragic death of his father. Gamage’s departure could mean an international debut for fast bowler Asitha Fernando while depending on the nature of the surface, Sri Lanka could also be tempted to try Akila Dananjaya.

For the Windies, this provides a golden chance to win a series against a higher-ranked team. They ticked the right boxes in the opening Test with Kieran Powell being among the runs in both innings, while Dowrich impressed with his century. Holder also played a captain’s hand and all the bowlers – pacers and spinners – were among the wickets.

The only cause for worry for the Windies could be that their openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith, failed to get going. However, with the series 1-0 in their favour, the Windies will likely not tinker with the combination just yet.

Squads

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Devendra Bishoo, Devon Smith, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich (WK), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Mahela Udawatte, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.