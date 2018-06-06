West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: LIVE Cricket Score, Match commentary, updates

West Indies and Sri Lanka will contest a Test series in the Caribbean Island for the first time in 10 years and only 4th time in 36 years. The two teams will lock horns against each other at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. Sri Lanka last tour of West Indies was 10 years ago under captain Mahela Jayawardene. While Lankans arrive on this trip in terrific form, in which their only defeat in their last seven Tests was away to top-ranked Team India.

Going by current form, Sri Lanka hold the upper hand to re-write the record books, having won two of their last five Tests and drawing three. On the other hand, this will be the first Test of the year where Jason Holder will lead the side. Going into the first Test, the hosts will be relying on their seniors to share the responsibilities and take an early lead into the series.

