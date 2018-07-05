West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: LIVE Score, Match Summary, Commentary, Update

Bangladesh on Wednesday scored lowest-ever Test total by them as the team was bowled out at 43 against the West Indies on the opening day of first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach took 5 wickets giving 8 runs in 5 overs, while Miguel Cummins took 3 wickets, giving 11 runs in 4 overs. Apart from Roach and Cummins, Jason Holder bagged two wickets as the Bangladesh batting crumbled.

This was Bangladesh’s lowest ever total in Test cricket, their previous being 62 in 2007 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. This happens to be the lowest Test total in 21st century. The previous lowest total was by New Zealand when they were bowled out for 45 by South Africa in 2013.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Devon Smith, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi