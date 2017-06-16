West Indies , Afghanistan share honours

Gros-Islet (Saint Lucia) : Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai hopes his team will get more opportunities to face top-flight cricket nations after their one-day international series against the West Indies ended in a 1-1 draw . Steady rain forced the abandonment of the third and final one-dayer with not a ball being bowled at St Lucia’s Darren Sammy Stadium with the series balanced at one apiece. But Stanikzai said he believes his team, did enough to show they deserve more regular matches against full member nations.