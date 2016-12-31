Wenger dubs Chelsea ‘super favourites’ for Premier League title

Johannesburg : Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has labeled Chelsea as ‘super favourites’ for this season’s Premier League title after the Stamford Bridge club registered their 12th successive win in the competition.

Chelsea have been in imperious form in the league since their 0-3 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on September 24, having taken a six-point lead clear at the top of the table.

“At the moment Chelsea are the super-favourites because they are quite big and made a big difference,” Sport24 quoted Wenger as saying.

However, Wenger has insisted Chelsea are not invincible and that they could too slump to a defeat in the coming future.

“But it is theirs to lose as we say here in England. They can still lose it, at the moment they have won it but they can still lose it. It’s still a long way to go and very difficult for everybody so the head-to-head (matches) will have a vital importance,” he added.

Arsenal clinched 13 consecutive Premier League wins en route to their title victory in 2001-02, extending the run to 14 in the following season.

Referring to their record, Wenger said he would do nothing but congratulate Chelsea if they match their single-season run.

“What they do is fantastic. If they do it, it’s absolutely marvellous because nobody expected that. If they do it, you can only say ‘well done’. Record are there to be beaten and if somebody does better than you, you have to acknowledge it and say ‘well done’,” he insisted.

Chelsea will aim to continue their unbeaten streak when they face Stoke City in their next league clash on December 31.–ANI