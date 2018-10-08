Wedding alert! Saina Nehwal confirms wedding with Parupalli Kashyap, reveals marriage date and plans
Putting rest to all rumours of wedding with fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, star player Saina Nehwal confirmed the news of her marriage on December 16 to a leading daily. In an interview, Saina shared few details about the couple’s special day.
Saina revealed the reason as to why she chose Dec 16 as her wedding date. Saina said, “I will get busy with the Premier Badminton League from December 20 and then qualifiers for the Tokyo Games will begin. So this was the only date that we had to get married.” Premier Badminton League will kick start from December 22 till January 13.
Interestingly, no one from media came to know about Saina’s relationship with Kashyap, however, must have got a little hint as the two kept sharing pictures with each other on social media. As per the reports, Saina and Kashyap are said to be dating since past 10 years.
Talking about their relationship Saina was quoted to a leading daily, “We started travelling for bigger tours from 2007-08 onwards. We played tournaments together, trained together and slowly, started paying more attention to each other’s matches. In the competitive world that we live in, it is difficult to get close to someone. But somehow we both found it very easy to talk to each other, talk about our matches. The feeling gradually grew.”
Revealing about her parent’s reaction and how they found out about her and Kashyap, said quoted saying, “Bolne ki zaroorat nahi padi (I didn’t have to tell them). We used to be together most of the time and my parents also travelled with me, so they understood who I was close to and comfortable with even after my losses.”