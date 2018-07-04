We can ‘control’ Mbappe, says Luis Suarez

Nizhniy Novgorod : Luis Suarez is confident Uruguay can nullify the threat from France’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, as they prepare for their World Cup quarter-final clash later this week.

Talking to reporters at the South American team’s Bor training camp near Nizhny Novgorod, where Friday’s last-eight match takes place, Suarez said he had faith in the defence, which has conceded just one goal in the tournament so far.

“Everybody knows he’s (Mbappe) a really good player, but I think we have a really good defence to control him,” said the Barcelona striker.

Mbappe, 19, was the star in France’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Argentina.

The Paris Saint-Germain youngster scored twice and his pace and skill also forced a penalty from which France scored their first goal.

Suarez said there were more threats from France than just Mbappe, picking out Antoine Griezmann, who he said had a “brilliant left foot”.