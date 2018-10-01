Watch Video: Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka reveals husband’s secret talent; an early childhood memory

Team India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina is happily married to his childhood friend Priyanka Chaudhary. The couple have a sweet daughter Gracia. Ever since their marriage, Priyanka has been often spotted cheering her hubby from the stands at various sports tournaments. Meanwhile, now, during an interaction on programme Miss Field, with host Shibani Dandekar, Priyanka revealed that the left-handed batsman is a very good singer. Hmm! that’s the thing many might not be aware of.

Watch video:

Priyanka said, “He used to sing a lot. Yeah, he loved singing even then. He’s good yes, for sure”.

Priyanka further added that the couple lost touch when Suresh went to boarding schools and later bumped into each other at Mumbai airport in 2008. She also revealed that her father was his teacher beside his sports coach back in school days where she saw him every day.

As of now, Suresh Raina is not a part of the current Indian team in ODI’s and will mostly be called for T20Is. At present, Raina is leading the UP team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy.